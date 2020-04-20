Getty Image
Lady Gaga's Together At Home Livestream Raised Over $125 Million For Pandemic Relief

The biggest music news story of the weekend was Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together At Home” livestream event, which brought artists together (digitally) to perform from their homes for a good cause. Some of the world’s biggest stars participated, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Beyonce, and plenty of others. It turns out the event was a financial success, as Global Citizen announced that it brought in over $125 million for coronavirus relief.

Sharing the news over the weekend, the organization reported the event raised $127.9 million, with $55.1 million going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million going to local and regional responders.

Following the broadcast, Gaga took to social media to share her thanks and appreciation for all those involved and for everybody who took the time to watch. She tweeted, “I love all the artists on #TogetherAtHome. And everyone that watched and everyone the didn’t or couldn’t. We all matter. We’re one world.” She later added, “I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you.” Gaga also tweeted, “Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you.”

