Billie Eilish is a bonafide pop star. Since her 2015 breakout song “Ocean Eyes,” the songwriter and her brother Finneas have been constant on the music charts. She’s even picked up a few notable accolades, including nearly ten Grammys Awards and an Oscar. So, it is safe to say Eilish has a massive fan base.

Yesterday (February 24), during the 2024 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the “What Was I Made For?” singer came face-to-face with her biggest superfan—Melissa McCarthy. As the pair presented the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, McCarthy asked Eilish to sign her face and she ever-so graciously obliged with a permanent marker.

In the silly bit, McCarthy gushed about how much she loved Eilish and joked that she actually met her several times. The wildest exchange happened while Eilish was “still in utero,” thanks to Eilish’s mother being McCarthy’s improv teacher. Then McCarthy made the biggest request, and Eilish jumped on the opportunity to silence the overjealous actress temporarily.

“Oh, ok,” she said. “I thought you were gonna be like, ‘I don’t want to ruin your pretty face!’” Eilish couldn’t help but break character by laughing, but not before covering McCarthy’s mouth.

Watch the full clip below courtesy of Entertainment Tonight.

Billie Eilish hilariously signs Melissa McCarthy's forehead at the #SAGAwards. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EdXnGFeOaK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2024

McCarthy took to Instagram to boast about the moment. “I got to check an item off my bucket list last night, and I’ll never wash my face again,” she wrote.