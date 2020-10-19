Billie Eilish’s shoes gave fans a flashback to the 2015 viral photo of a dress which the internet couldn’t decide if it was blue and black or pink and white. During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Stories, the singer gave her own version of the optical illusion — this time involving sneakers.

Fielding a variety of questions from fans about her music and personal life, Eilish was asked about the original 2015 meme and urged to give her opinion on the colors she saw. Taking things one step further, the singer revealed she was in a similar situation recently after she showed off a pair of her sneakers to her father. Eilish’s father apparently incorrectly saw her Uptempo Nike sneakers as pink and white, when they are supposed to be mint green and white.

Many of Eilish’s followers said they also saw pink and white, and Eilish wasn’t having it. “So listen. You guys are all my f*cking dad,” she said.

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/O7h1Tbt0Bk — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 18, 2020

Still, several of Eilish’s followers weren’t convinced and a debate ensued over the proper color of the shoes.

every time i look at billie eilish’s story those shoes are a different colour😭 HOW TF ARE THEY MINT AND WHITE AND NOT PINK AND WHITE!? IM GOING CRAZY. HELP. pic.twitter.com/mYtmYIj8eS — Kumarjit De (@_kumarjitde) October 18, 2020

billie eilish HAS to be colorblind 😭 those shoes ARE pink and white 😭😭 — katie✨ (@shreksanus) October 18, 2020

billie trying to convince us that the shoes aren’t pink pic.twitter.com/fOveYNCJNs — nicole (@WHENBILWASOLDER) October 18, 2020

everyone go watch billie eilish’s story and try to tell me those shoes are not pink and white what is she smoking — zara (@zarathelabel) October 18, 2020

After seeing the arguments, Eilish attempted to settle the debate once and for all and leaned on Google to provide a final answer.

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/FLKHZJYxd4 — billie eilish source (@billiesource) October 18, 2020

Check out photos of Eilish’s sneakers above.