Back when Donald Trump was president, especially in the final months of his tenure, Billie Eilish wasn’t afraid to let it be known that she’d rather have somebody else in the White House. She performed at the Democratic National Convention in August, and in October, she and now-Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a virtual conversation. It would seem all that activity led to the Trump administration excluding her from consideration for appearing in a pandemic ad campaign. Not only was Eilish not offended by that, but the situation left her feeling great, as she said in a new Vanity Fair interview.

Eilish said, “I was very proud of myself. Tons of my friends texted me and they were like, ‘I’m so proud of you! Trump is afraid of you!’ I was like, ‘Damn right.’”

Presenting our March cover star: @BillieEilish! In the last year, she scored five Grammys, went multiplatinum eight times, released the new Bond theme, and was forced to cancel a world tour. Then, she turned 19. Read the cover story now: https://t.co/oM1S5YNyKh pic.twitter.com/Sby9ryG8lT — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2021

Eilish also said of her Election Day, “I was up with a bunch of horses all day. I was trying to distract myself, giving my energy to the horses, which was honestly so nice.” She said that when it became obvious Biden would become the next president, she “immediately started howling and cheering at 8 in the morning. And so did the rest of the neighborhood.” She then proceeded to grab some leftover 4th Of July fireworks and “lit the bitches.” Eilish added, “There’s still a million things we need to do better, but just getting that orange piece of sh*t out of that White House is the best thing that could happen right now.”

Elsewhere in the piece, she and Finneas both talked about her upcoming music. Eilish said it “feels exactly how I want it to” and continued, “There isn’t one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that.” Finneas also called it “a continuation of Billie’s life story.”

