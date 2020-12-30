Yesterday, Billie Eilish took some time to share some photos and videos as requested by fans on Instagram, responding to prompts with some clips from her life. Some people didn’t like one of her posts, though, and she lost about 100,000 followers after sharing some nude drawings she made. For reference, 100,000 followers amounted to just 0.14 percent of her then-total of 73 million at the time (and she has recovered nicely, as she’s currently up to 73.1 million just a day later).

Anyway, she had some other fun things to share as well, like a hilarious video from after she had her wisdom teeth removed in 2017. In the newly-shared clips, a loopy Eilish sits in the car and responds with incredulity to her family’s requests to not mess with the gauze in her mouth. She then adopts a happily defeated look as she realizes she’s being filmed. Eilish later sticks her tongue out and wags it around as her family scolds her for putting her fingers in her mouth.

Eilish previously shared some other videos from the same day. In the clips, she talks to the camera, feels her numb mouth, fools around with her gauze, and has trouble walking.

Watch the clips above and below.