It didn’t take long for Billie Eilish to become one of the most successful pop stars in the world. Aside from setting tons of records because of how successful she is at such a young age, Billie has taken all of her fame in stride, and seems to be hard at work on a follow-up to her tremendous debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Like most people, she’s had her routines disrupted due to the pandemic, and took to her Instagram stories tonight to tease fans back about how often they tease her over hair. After getting that out of the way, Billie also let fans know that she has lost of new material on the way, and a whole new era is going to begin.

.@BillieEilish teases new music era coming in 2021 on Instagram. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/AzHrSyoF22 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2020

“Ok, I have a fun story to tell you,” she says, kicking off her forward-facing monologue. “But first, f*ck you guys, stop making fun of me, oh my God. I’m f*cking making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair, shut up! I’m changing it… it will be the end of an era, I’m going to give you a new era. I have announcements to make, I got some sh*t to put out. Anyway, doesn’t matter, leave me alone, let me live with my hair that I’ve had for way too long.”

Yes, let her live so she can stay focused on that new album. 2021 is looking up already.