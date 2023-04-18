Blackpink had a massive weekend. After being the first K-pop act to ever headline Coachella, they announced a massive world tour called Born Pink Encore. And it looks like they’ve got even more on their plate.

The group has sent social media into a craze after the official Twitter account for The Late Late Show With James Corden shared a video teasing a “Carpool Karaoke” episode with Blackpink, dropping as soon as tonight, April 18.

“So I’m in the car and I need someone to help me get to work… but who’s in my area?” Corden says to the camera, before showing who’s in his backseat. The members of Blackpink all smile and sing in a harmony, “Blackpink in your area!”

Fans of Blackpink are nothing short of excited, filling the replies with GIFs and videos.

Before their impressive headlining set at Coachella, Blackpink members discussed how they felt leading up to the high-stakes performance. “We’re so excited and honored to be able to return to Coachella as headliners,” Jennie said. “We had the best time in 2019 and can’t wait to experience the energy of the audience again. There are some nerves, but more than anything, we’re just ready to have fun.”