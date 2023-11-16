In April, The Kid Laroi was a special guest during Post Malone’s VR concert at Meta’s Horizon Worlds, which was reviewed by Uproxx‘s Lexi Lane. Now, it’s Laroi’s turn to play headliner. On Wednesday, November 15, Meta Quest announced its Music Valley Concert Series. As per press release, it is billed as “an all-new virtual music festival experience in Horizon Worlds featuring brand new concerts with an epic lineup.” That lineup includes Laroi, Blackpink, and Victoria Monét.

Meta’s official website expounded upon what to expect from Blackpink: A VR Encore on December 26, as excerpted below:

“Produced by The Diamond Bros in partnership with Meta, Blackpink: A VR Encore was filmed at the sold-out Born Pink World Tour finale show at the Gocheok Sky Dome. It features some of the band’s biggest hits like ‘How You Like That,’ ‘You & Me,’ ‘Pink Venom,’ and more. The 70-minute concert special was custom-captured and produced for VR and filmed with the goal of giving people a unique first-person experience that catapults fans right into the heart of Seoul.”

A separate Meta release confirmed that Music Valley will begin with The Kid Laroi performing “Too Much” on November 28 as part of the larger iHeartRadio VR Concert Series scheduled to run from November 18 until February 2024. The iHeartRadio VR Concert Series will also include shows from Monét (on December 4), BTS’ Jung Kook (December 11), Jorja Smith (January 15), and Alec Benjamin (February 5).

Additionally, Red Rocks Live In VR will run in Horizon Worlds from December 18 until January 2024. Find more information here.

Alec Benjamin is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.