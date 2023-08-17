Over the past couple days, it has seemed that things are not going well between Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari. It was reported yesterday (August 16) that Asghari is ready to file for divorce and the two are currently separated. Asghari apparently believes Spears cheated on him, but it turns out that may not be the only potential issue at play: TMZ reports that according to “sources,” Spears once attacked husband Asghari while he was sleeping, leaving him with a black eye.

During their seven years together, Asghari apparently had “frequent” complaints about Spears getting physical with him. As for the black eye incident, TMZ notes, “We’re told that alleged incident went down early this year, right around the time Sam was photographed with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm. Paparazzi noticed the bruising and tried to ask Sam about it, but he tried to play it off … asking photogs not to shoot him.”

The publication further reports, “Our sources say Sam was particularly concerned because Britney had a fascination with knives. We’re told there were knives all over the house, including in their bedroom. […] The sources add Britney tended to ‘fly off the handle’ at the smallest slight, and that terrified Sam.

So far, neither Spears nor Asghari have offered any public comment about their supposed relationship troubles.