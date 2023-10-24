“…Baby One More Time” singer Britney Spears’ explosive memoir, The Woman In Me, has delivered all the nostalgic tea fans craved. Before its release, Spears shared details about her highly publicized relationship with Justin Timberlake, including their first kiss during their time on The New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake stepping out on her with an unknown celebrity, and the pressure she felt to terminate their unborn child.

But things weren’t always bad between the two pop titans. One section of the book outlined their more light-hearted moments with other famous folks. In the audiobook, Michelle Williams hilariously narrated Spears’ account of Timberlake fanning out over fellow singer Ginuwine during a brief run.

Read the entire passage below.

“[Justin’s] band Nsync was what people back then called ‘so pimp.’ They were white boys, but they loved hip-hop. To me, that’s what separated them from the Backstreet Boys, who seemed very conscious to position themselves as a white group. Nsync hung out with Black artists. Sometimes, I thought they tried too hard to fit in. One day, [Justin] and I were in New York, going to parts of town that I’d never been to before. Walking our way was a guy wearing a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. [Justin] got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ siz. Fo’ siz. Ginuwine what’s up homie?’ After Ginuwine walked away Felicia did an impression of [Justin], ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ siz. Fo’ siz. Ginuwine…’ [Justin] wasn’t even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, ‘F*ck you.'”

The Woman In Me is out now. Find more information here.