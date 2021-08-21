Earlier this week, a report from TMZ revealed that Britney Spears’ housekeeper accused her of battery after the two allegedly engaged in an argument about the singer’s dogs. At the time, the housekeeper said there was an issue with the way Spears was treating her pets, which sparked a visit to the vet. But when she returned, Spears allegedly confronted her and slapped the housekeeper’s phone out of her hand. Just a few days after a police report was filed at Ventura County Sheriff’s department, additional details about the incident have arrived.

On Saturday morning, TMZ revealed that “sources with direct knowledge” told them Spears’ two dogs were seriously ill, with one coming fairly close to death. The report reveals one of the dogs has a serious digestive issue and both pets are supposed to receive a special type of food. However, the housekeeper became worried when she noticed the dogs were only being fed table scraps, which caused both of them to get sick. Additionally, the housekeeper says the dogs were dehydrated and this led to her decision to take them to the vet.

Once the dogs were examined, the veterinarian was quite surprised at their condition and the housekeeper decided to keep them in her care rather than returning them to Spears. When Spears noticed her dogs were not home, she initially believed her father Jamie Spears had something to do with their disappearances. She called the police on August 10 to file a theft report but decided against it.

Less than a week, later the heated argument between Britney and her housekeeper occurred. As of Friday afternoon, the dogs had not been returned to Britney.