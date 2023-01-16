Unfortunately, invasive reports have followed Britney Spears into 2023. Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Spears and Sam Asghari, her husband of six months, made a scene at the Los Angeles-area restaurant Joey on Friday, January 13.

“The dinner was a bust for Britney. Patrons pulled out their cell phones and began shooting footage of her. Britney got pissed and things went south quickly,” TMZ relayed. “Eyewitnesses say Britney became ‘manic,’ yelling and talking gibberish — not another language, just unrecognizable speech. We’re told Sam got visibly upset, abruptly stood up and stormed out the door.”

Spears responded on Sunday, January 15, with an Instagram post that compared the situation to the 1994 film Natural Born Killers. Asghari also appeared to downplay it with an Instagram Story that simply said, “Don’t believe what you read online people” (as noted by Page Six).

“I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant,” Spears captioned her post, in part. “Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON’T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers … I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE [eyes emoji] !!! I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!! Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f*ck up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all… I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought.”

Spears continued, “I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal [thinking emoji] … either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f*ck what I do !!! I’m just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot.”

Before that post, Spears had posted a video of her dancing along to Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself” and flipping off the camera. See both posts below.