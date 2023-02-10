Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has spoken out to set the record straight about recent reports regarding his pop star wife.

Rumors began swirling about the “Baby One More Time” singer’s mental health over the past couple days, after outlets like TMZ reported that her closest family and friends, including Asghari himself, had attempted to hold an intervention for the Mississippi hitmaker. This past January, Britney was spotted in local restaurant near her home, where witnesses reported she was acting “manic.”

However, despite the recent incident, Asghari makes it clear this his wife is in perfectly good health and capable of making her own decisions. The personal-trainer-turned-actor firmly maintains that the rumored intervention didn’t happen.

“An intervention did not occur,” he told Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez in an exclusive statement. “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances.”

He continued, “Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately.”

The pair have been dating since 2016, and got engaged in 2021, nearly two months before her 13-year long conservatorship had ended. The couple finally tied the knot last June, with 60 guests — including a bevy of her famous friends like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore — in private ceremony in Los Angeles.