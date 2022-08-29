Britney Spears is seemingly sparing no details about her conservatorship in a newly shared (but now-private) 22-minute voice recording. In the clip, she spoke about everything from how she turned down an interview with Oprah about the conservatorship, to being confused by the #FreeBritney movement, to sharing some wild stories the beginning of the “premeditated” nature of the conservatorship itself.

But in one of many sad and revealing portions of the tape, she also spoke about how detached she was from her Las Vegas residency amid the constraints that she felt in her personal life. The Piece Of Me residency ran in Vegas from 2013 to 2017 and per a Billboard report on the recording, Spears admits (among other things) that it was “demoralizing”:

“My performances I know were horrible. I even wore wigs. All the dancers were doing all these nice, sexy head-flip turns and I had conditioner treatment in my hair and these little caps over my head… because I was just a robot. I didn’t give a f*ck anymore because I couldn’t go where I wanted to go, I couldn’t have the nannies that I wanted to have, I couldn’t have cash. It was just demoralizing. I was kind of like in this conspiracy thing of people claiming and treating me like a superstar, but yet they treated me like nothing.”

Following the release of the tape, Britney’s mom, Lynn Spears, issued a statement. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything,” she said on Instagram. “I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”