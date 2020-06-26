BTS Find Joy In The Little Things With Their Sunny ‘Stay Gold’ Video

Some of K-pop boyband BTS’ global success can be attributed to their productivity. Though the group just released the 20-track record Map Of The Soul: 7 earlier this year, BTS is already gearing up for yet another release. Following the debut of their track “Stay Gold,” BTS has returned with a sunny video.

Directed by Ko Yoo Jeong, the video follows each of the BTS members as they long to free themselves from dark situations. They daydream of enjoying the little things, like playing Jenga with a friend, reading a book, or petting a dog. After a long journey, BTS finally find each other and successfully seek paradise.

“Stay Gold” arrives on BTS’ upcoming Japanese language album, Map Of The Soul: Journey. The album music from their back catalog, translated from Korean to Japanese, along with a handful of stand-alone singles.

Their upcoming album is a way for the group to celebrate their massive global success in 2019. Last year, BTS became the first K-pop group to ever become certified Platinum in the US. Their 2018 effort Love Yourself: Answer had been certified Gold until a boost in sales led it to jump to Platinum, meaning it sold one million equivalent album units in the US.

Watch BTS’ “Stay Gold” video above.