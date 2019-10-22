Charli XCX Creates A ‘Badass’ Band In The ‘I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry’ Trailer

Aside from her own music, Charli XCX has been working on an ambitious project. She formed the band Nasty Cherry, signed them to her Vroom Vroom Recordings label, and has been helping them get their career off the ground over the past year or so. It turns out the process was also being filmed for a new Netflix series, I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry, and now there’s a trailer for the show ahead of its November 15 premiere.

In the trailer, Charli says, “I’d like you to meet Nasty Cherry. I wish when I was 14, there was a band like Nasty Cherry: unashamedly real and also badass.” She goes on to say, “I picked four incredible women to launch a band in an era of the music industry where there’s no roadmap to success. […] I’ve always wanted to make a girl band, and I really didn’t think that it would be as good as this.”

The band shared the trailer and wrote, “F*CK, CHERRIES! WE HAVE A NETFLIX SHOW! @charli_xcx had this crazy vision of creating a band with the four of us, and we were all down so we made a f*cking @netflix show and Nasty Cherry was born. Watch ‘I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry’ and join our cherry gang. F*CK!”

Watch the I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry trailer above.

