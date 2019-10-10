Charli XCX Wrecks Some Cars In Her Fiery ‘White Mercedes’ Video

For most of the promotional cycle surrounding Charli XCX’s new album Charli, she has been supporting singles and videos for songs that feature the many collaborators from the album; The record includes contributions from Troye Sivan, Lizzo, Christine And The Queens, Kim Petras, Haim, Clairo, Yaeji, and others. Charli’s latest video, though, is for one of the handful of Charli songs without a feature: “White Mercedes.”

As one would expect from a video for a song called “White Mercedes,” there are some vehicles involved here, and the clip begins with Charli inside of one of them as it hangs with its nose pointed directly at the ground. She also sings on a big white truck as it drives through an open field, and stands in front of the first car as it hangs and burns behind her. Like her “2099” video before it, the “White Mercedes” clip is based on a simple visual concept, and it works well.

Charli previously said of the song, “This is one of my favorite songs from the album. I guess it’s my version of a ballad.”

Watch the “White Mercedes” video above, and read our review of Charli here.

Charli is out now via Asylum/Atlantic UK. Get it here.

