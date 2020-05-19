All while making her new album How I’m Feeling Now, Charli XCX has kept her fans fully involved, from constantly updating them on the record’s progress to using their creative input in songs. Now that the record is finished and out there, she has spoken about it with Music Week, revealing what the new album means for the one she was working on before it.

Charli said that she’s not sure she will continue working her pre-quarantine music because it feels old now:

“With most pop major label artists, there’s a level of extreme planning, a lot of pre-thought, pre-consideration, and set-up. That helps in so many ways for the pitch of the album, the longevity of the album and the relationship with the people you’re pitching the album to and I understand why it happens. But that doesn’t excite me that much. I’m really into the sporadic-ness of what I’m doing right now. One thing I will struggle with is, I was making a different album before quarantine and I do love a lot of those songs, but they’re going to feel so old to me if they do eventually come out. It just doesn’t inspire me to talk about songs I made a year-and-a-half ago.”

She also discussed her hopes for How I’m Feeling Now, saying, “Sales or streams or chart positions just aren’t my priority. It’s not the reason I make music. Thinking about that doesn’t make for good music. Success for this project would be to be able to look back on it as something representative of this situation we’re all in and something that felt like an audiovisual documentation of where I’m at as an artist, but also where my fan base, my LGBTQ fan base, my fellow producers and collaborators in our left-pop scene are at this point, what we were feeling and creating. I want it to feel like a time stamp, but also to still sound relevant when this is all over.”

