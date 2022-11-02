Another round of performers were revealed yesterday (November 1) for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. Christina Aguilera joins the line-up along with John Legend, Elvis Costello, and more artists.

Aguilera received seven Latin Grammy nominations this year for her self-titled Latin comeback album. The Aguilera LP is up for Album Of The Year. Her stellar collaboration “Pa Mis Muchachas” featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso is nominated for both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

A surprising artist added to the performers line-up is Legend. Though it’s not yet known how he will participate in the ceremony, Legend will most likely perform with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra. In March, Yatra released a remix of his track that’s nominated for Song Of The Year featuring Legend.

Costello will also be performing at the Latin Grammy Awards. Last year, the British rocker released a Spanish-language version of his breakthrough album This Year’s Model. For Spanish Model, Costello teamed up with previous Latin Grammy winners like Luis Fonsi, Juanes, Fito Paez, Jorge Drexler, and Jesse y Joy.

Other artists added to the performers line-up include Colombian pop star Camilo, Mexican singer Christian Nodal, Drexler, and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández. Bad Bunny is the most-nominated artist of the year with 10 nominations. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.