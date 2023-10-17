In May, “To Be Honest” singer Christine and the Queens (also known as Redcar) hit the road to support his latest album, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, which included an appearance at Primavera Sound 2023. Unfortunately, he won’t finish the second half of his tour due to an undisclosed illness.

On Sunday, October 15, Christine and the Queens was scheduled to take the stage in Montreal, Canada. However, hours before the show at MTELUS, he took to his official Instagram to reveal that the “remaining 2023 tour dates” are cancelled.

The note read, “Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and, on the advice of doctors, was forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023. The tour was scheduled to resume tonight in Montreal and end in Paris in late November. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.”

Christine and the Queens did not share any specifics regarding his medical condition. Last year, he faced a similar complication when he injured himself during tour rehearsal, which caused him to postpone a show in England and his home country of France.

The remaining tour dates included performances in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Toronto, and Chicago.