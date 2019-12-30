Every year after October comes to a close, the same debate picks back up: How early is too early to start playing Christmas music? While some believe the crack of November is acceptable, others wince at the thought of spending the next two months listening to the same jolly tunes.

As it turns out, this year, people were more inclined to turn up the Christmas music in honor of getting into the holiday spirit, and there’s proof: As the decade comes to a close, all four of the top songs on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart are Christmas songs. While all of the tracks are over 25 years old (three of them over 55 years old, actually), it’s the first time ever that the top four chart spots have been occupied by Christmas music.

Billboard released the first chart of the new decade (dated January 4, 2020) today. On it, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” sits in the No. 1 slot, followed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” in the next three spots. According to the publication, it’s the first time in Billboard‘s 61-year history that Christmas songs have taken over the top slots.

Holiday songs rule the top four spots of the #Hot100 for the first time in the chart's 61-year history: #1, @MariahCarey All I Want For Christmas Is You

#2, #BrendaLee Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

#3, #BobbyHelms Jingle Bell Rock

#4, #BurlIves A Holly Jolly Christmas — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 30, 2019

Carey’s rise to No. 1 marks the first time that her hit has reached the coveted slot, 25 years after its release. The singer’s No. 1 positions her as the first artist to ever have a top-charting song in four different decades. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” had a similar feat, reaching the highest chart placement since its 1958 debut.

While the reason for the sudden spike in Christmas cheer remains a mystery, it’s clear Carey can still call herself the Queen Of Christmas, a label she’s proudly worn for over two decades.