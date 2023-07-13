Coldplay perform their fair share of covers while taking the stage on tour. From TikTok-viral songs like “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” to hits like “La Canción” by J Balvin and Bad Bunny and “Day N Nite” by Kid Cudi, the range of renditions is wide.

Over the weekend, Coldplay brought a Backstreet Boys song to audiences in Gothenburg, Sweden on the Music Of The Spheres Tour. Chris Martin reimagined “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” on the piano, making the track more intimate and inspiring the crowd to sing along passionately.

It was revealed earlier this month that the band has reduced their carbon footprint by 48%. “When we first announced the Music Of The Spheres Tour, we hoped to make it as environmentally beneficial as possible and reduce our direct carbon emissions (from show production, freight, band and crew travel) by 50%,” they shared. “Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible.”

Watch Coldplay cover “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.