Has Taylor Swift ever been married? Not that the public is aware of, no! Celebrity gossip social media account Deuxmoi claimed recently, though, that Swift and Joe Alwyn had an unofficial arrangement, with a ceremony and all, that had been described as a “marriage.” It turns out this report was the start of a situation.

Tree Paine, Swift’s longtime publicist, responded, tweeting, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Instead of just fading away in fear of potential Swiftie wrath, Deuxmoi poked the bear.

In their Instagram Story, they shared some messages from others showing support for them over the Swift situation. One reads, “I believe you. It just feels like now that Taylor is with Travis [Kelce] they don’t want anything positive about Joe to be out there. Like girl you were with him for 6 years so obviously some of it was good. Why are we blowing him up because you found someone better for you. Like I said I’m a Swiftie but some of her moves lately are really turning me off.”

Another says, “‘pain and trauma’… are very strong words. I understand why they’d be bothered, but Tree (and Taylor) are livid. Of all things, why are they so angry about this particular claim that they felt the need to respond?” Deuxmoi added to that one, “A lot of people are starting to figure out why & it’s all good…why not celebrate the love & happiness???”

Somebody else wrote, “I don’t understand why Taylor’s PR would respond directly to this. It is so out of character. There are so many rumors always circling about Taylor. Why would Tree shut this one done directly? The potential of Taylor and Joe having some time of commitment ceremony is not bad publicity. So there has to be reason why Tree would say this now. I am thinking either 1. Taylor & Travis Engagement announcement coming soon. And Taylor doesn’t want anything diluting that. 2. There is some other evidence or something that will be leaked. It’s all very strange. I need to know, why now!?”

Then there was one post that was a direct response to Paine from Deuxmoi, which reads, “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same [shrugging emoji]. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.” The “after what just happened” bit is seemingly a reference to the fan who died at one of Swift’s recent Brazil concerts.

The responses to the whole situation are starting to come in. One person tweeted, “Not sure why anyone takes anything DeuxMoi, a source who posted that they’d heard those submarine people were still alive and shared that Woody Allen was hosting SNL last season, says seriously.” Another wrote, “I want to know what deuxmoi’s idea of ‘I make zero dollars’ from lying looks like… those subs are not free & neither is that book,that’s before we even get into the merch, podcast & ads. Salacious gossip sells even if not true. She is making a tonne of income off of all of this.”

