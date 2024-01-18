Did Justin Timberlake Just Reveal His Next Single’s Title?

Can confirm: Justin Timberlake is definitely up to something. Last week, Timberlake announced his one-night-only concert at The Orpheum Theater in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee on January 19, the first step in bolstering the validity of last September’s Billboard report that Timberlake was set to drop an album and go on tour in 2024. That Billboard report is aging even better now that Timberlake seemingly teased his first single in eons.

On Wednesday, January 17, Timberlake posted a cryptic Instagram carousel — every pop star’s rite of passage when rolling out something new — including a “MISSING” poster, what appears to be a music video set, and a hard drive labeled “EITIW.” Additionally, Timberlake captioned the post, “EITIW.”

As per Billboard, “fans [are] theorizing that the single will be called ‘Everything I Thought It Was.’ Redditors even tracked down a trademark application filed by a mysterious LLC early last year for that phrase, as well as for Everything I Thought It Was…A Sonic Film.”

Of course, this is all speculation for now, but it looks like Timberlake is keen to fill us in sooner than later. If Timberlake is indeed gearing up to drop an album this year, it will be his first since 2018’s Man Of The Woods.