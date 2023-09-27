Do Dunkin’ & Taylor Swift Have A Collaboration Coming?

It’s only been a few weeks since Dunkin’ announced their collaboration drink with Ice Spice — where they blended actual Pumpkin Munchkins into it. However, it seems like the coffee chain has its sights on a potential new partnership with another musician: none other than Taylor Swift.

Fans were left wondering after Dunkin’ shared a cryptic Instagram post of an empty iced coffee cup filled with lettered beads. (Something Swifties have notoriously used to make friendship bracelets for Swift’s tour.)

“In honor of National Coffee Day, something is seemingly dropping this Friday,” they captioned.

One user pointed out how Taylor Swift-coded their ad was, to which Dunkin’s team responded with a bunch of eye emojis.

It’s not the first time Swift has teamed up with a coffee chain either, although she usually has worked with Starbucks. As part of the promotion for Red (Taylor’s Version) back in 2021, fans could order the pop star’s regular drink and hear her music in the stores.

Given she is set to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) next month, it might be perfect timing to collab with the other big coffee company.

Another possible piece of evidence to this is that Swift brought Ice Spice as a feature for the “Karma” remix, and it would be fun if they both had drinks.

Check out Dunkin’s Instagram teaser post below.