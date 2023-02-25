Doja Cat channeled the devil in a fiery new photoshoot that she shared on social media, and it has people talking — as to be expected. While Doja’s fans are here for the production value and creativity that goes into her looks, the right politicians and accounts aren’t as pleased.

The Shade Room posted and then deleted Doja’s pics before offering a response as to why they did. “I will never be ashamed of my faith,” the photo read. “If you want to know what side of faith we stand on, we stand for God. We stand for Jesus. If you do too, throw up your (insert prayer hand emoji) in the comments,” they captioned.

Because of this, other religious followers chimed in with criticism of Doja Cat. “Glad you took it down. We do not support satanism. And we ain’t afraid to declare that we serve the true GOD and Jesus is the king of kings!” one commenter wrote.

Earlier this month, she faced viral TikTok claims that she worshipped Satan and was part of the Illuminati after covering her body in red crystals for Paris Fashion Week. However, it seemed like a reach, as instead of giving satanic vibes, it was giving 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

“This illuminati sh*t is so funny to me I’m gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass sh*t just to make those people uncomfortable,” Doja tweeted at the time. “I’ve fr found a new outlet of joy.”

At the very least, it’s nice to see that it’s not fazing her.