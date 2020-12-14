Artists like Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and The Weeknd have had tremendous years. It could be argued, though, that the musicians who had the biggest 2020 of all is Dolly Parton, although not for her music. She donated a lot of money that helped fund a promising coronavirus vaccine, she moved Stephen Colbert to tears on the air, and it turns out that she saved a young dancer from a potentially dangerous situation.

Inside Edition recently did a profile on three siblings who were all cast in Parton’s new holiday movie Christmas On The Square, and in one part of the piece, 9-year-old Talia Hill revealed that on set, Parton yanked her out of the path of a moving vehicle:

“We were on set and I was at the hot chocolate station. They said, ‘Go back to your beginning positions.’ So there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back. I looked up and it was Dolly Parton. I was surprised, I was like [gasp]. And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’ ’cause she plays an angel in the movie, and I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’ And my mom was crying, like, ‘Yes you did, Dolly Parton, yes you did.'”

Watch the interview video here.

