In the second season of HBO’s hit teen drama, Euphoria, Elliott (Dominic Fike) is intrigued by Jules (Hunter Schafer). The two begin a brief fling, against the knowledge of Jules’ then-girlfriend, Rue (Zendaya).

In real life, Fike, who just released his third album Sunburn, and Schafer had an actual showmance, however, in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, he revealed that they are no longer together.

While Fike didn’t directly name Schafer, he noted that he is taking a break from dating.

“I’m just done being in relationships right now, and I’ve always been in these public relationships, dude,” Fike said. “Have you noticed that? Jesus f*cking Christ. Can I give it a break? It’s not that hard to not date a f*cking other famous person… I’m always folding on that because every time I go through a breakup, now it’s like I got to see somebody on a damn billboard.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fike revealed that he was under the influence of drugs throughout much of the filming of season 2 of Euphoria. But now that he’s sober, he admits that he has a “better dynamic” with “almost everybody” involved in the show.

Fike, however, doesn’t anticipate that his and Schafer’s breakup will make things awkward on set as they return to film season 3.

“I think it’ll be fine,” said Fike. “We’re all adults. I’m trying.”

Sunburn is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.