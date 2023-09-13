At long last, we finally have more information on Dove Cameron’s upcoming debut album. Last year, Cameron — who got her first breakthrough Disney Channel’s Liv And Maddie — showed herself to be a budding queer pop star with her hit singles “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast.” Her dark-sounding elements set her apart from her peers, building anticipation for a full-length project.

But it looks like the wait may soon be over. Last night (September 12) at the MTV Video Music Awards, Cameron revealed that she is coming out with not one, but two special projects coming out in the near feature.

While presenting the award for Best New Artist, Cameron teased her debut album, to the sheer excitement of the audience.

“With the first volume of my two-part debut album, Alchemical, coming out this fall, I am so honored to be passing the torch to one of these amazing, rising stars,” said Cameron.

.@DoveCameron revealed that her debut album will be called 'Alchemical', will have two volumes and will be released in the fall. pic.twitter.com/VogQ1uYsnt — Dove Cameron Charts (@DoveOnCharts) September 13, 2023

Earlier in the night, Cameron won the Video For Good award with her “Breakfast” video, which promoted reproductive equality.

.@DoveCameron talking about her debut album “Alchemical” and how she hopes that it being a two part album is going to make the fans happy 🥹 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/eoBAGuOIgB — alchemical val (@shecreatvre) September 13, 2023

She spoke with ET after the win, and before the news of the album was revealed, and explained that the expansive album came by way of a “creative solution” to deliver as much new music to her fans as possible.