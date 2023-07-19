Dua Lipa has been teasing her follow-up album to 2020’s Future Nostalgia for a while now. Her collaborator, Mark Ronson, did a recent interview with Vulture where he shed even more light on the direction it might take.

Ronson, while he worked with Lipa on her song “Dance The Night” for the Barbie soundtrack, pointed out that she could be moving away from the disco-influenced sound that fueled her last album.

“I mean, I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible,” Ronson said. “I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.” (He references a moment from Lipa’s video for the track.)

She’s also spoken about how writing the record has not only made her feel more “liberated,” but it also has a title. “The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait,” Lipa previously shared with Vogue Australia.

Even with the change in trajectory for her next album, Lipa’s fans are still incredibly excited to see whatever she comes up with next.

