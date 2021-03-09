Dua Lipa is used to performing her upbeat music in settings like sold-out arenas and late-night talk show stages. But its rare that the singer gets to showcase her powerful vocals by themselves. Lipa changed that Tuesday after appearing in a commercial for the bottled water company Evian.

The brief advertisement, a part of company’s Drink True campaign, depicts the singer gearing up for a show at a regal opera house. Soundchecking the set, Lipa busts out a stripped-down rendition of the opening lines of her Future Nostalgia song “Levitating.”

The new @evianwater “Drink True” campaign celebrates authenticity, transparency and honesty, reflecting the natural occurring electrolytes of evian’s uniquely sourced spring water from the French Alps. #evianxdualipa #eviandrinktrue pic.twitter.com/51PRHbiSaA — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 9, 2021

About the project, Dua Lipa said she doesn’t get the chance to sing her music a capella too often. “Stripping everything back to a beautiful and calm flow felt refreshingly different. It’s not often I get the chance to pause and sing my music a cappella, so I hope the fans enjoy it,” she said. “I have always found that being true to myself is extremely empowering, and I love that it is important to Evian as well.” Lipa went on to note that the campaign is meant to honor “authenticity, transparency and honesty,” and she notes, “Being part of this campaign means a lot to me; I have always found that being true to myself is extremely empowering. And I love that it is important to Evian as well.”

Watch Lipa’s Evian commercial above.

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.