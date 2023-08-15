The city of Atlanta, Georgia’s love for Beyoncé was put on full display when local officials marked August 11, 2023, a commemorative holiday named after her. After taking the stage of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Beyhive members in attendance at her August 12 Renaissance World Tour stop amped things up and snatched Washington, DC‘s crown as the winners of the Eerbody On Mute challenge.

But Beyoncé had someone she wanted to pour into while on stage yesterday (August 14) for her final night in the city. She took a moment to deliver an endearing message to Lizzo. “I love you, Lizzo,” she told the sold-out crowd.

Beyoncé shows love to Lizzo during her concert in Atlanta: “I love you Lizzo!” pic.twitter.com/Vhv0nPB5Qf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2023

Lizzo hasn’t responded to Beyoncé’s statement. Still, it must come as a great comfort when factoring in fans’ speculations that her recent legal woes played a part in Made In America 2023’s sudden cancellation, a festival long associated with Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z. On August 1, when Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo’s name during her “Break My Soul (Queens Remix)” onstage, users alleged that the pending litigation again was at the root.

However, that was quickly snuffed out when Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, denied the claims on social media.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.