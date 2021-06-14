Like many mega-successful pop stars, Ed Sheeran had an interest in music and entertainment from a young ago. Now, we’ve gotten a look at one of the earliest performance videos of Sheeran: a home video of him as a 15-year-old, acting and singing in a high school production of Grease.

A video of the production, which runs for nearly two hours, is being put up for auction by Omega Auctions on June 29, and ahead of then, they shared a three-minute clip, in which Sheeran (playing the role of Roger) sings “Mooning.”

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather says, “Over the last year or so we’ve seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran. We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 [about $70,000] in September of last year and since then, the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop. The footage is a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed’s star potential.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran still appears to enjoy getting into character: In promotional photos and clips for his upcoming single “Bad Habits,” Sheeran has gone full vampire.

Check out the Grease video above.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.