Over the past few days, the internet has been in a frenzy following a TikTok video that Sumner Stroh made, accusing Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine of cheating on his wife with her. As Stroh’s video gained traction, so have her past TikTok uploads, which many users have uncovered and deemed as some serious shade towards both Levine and his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

One TikTok user made a compilation of Stroh’s possible digs at Levine, which include her lip-syncing to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” followed by a reaction sound of “I think the f*ck not, b*tch” after the lyric, “You’re probably with that blonde girl.” (Prinsloo is blonde, Stroh is brunette.) There is also another video where Stroh dances around in an angel costume, that was uploaded in November 2020, according to the Daily Dot. Throughout last year, she posted several TikToks of herself set to Maroon 5 songs, including “Beautiful Mistakes” and “Animals.”

Sumner Stroh posted this video using Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes” during the affair last year. pic.twitter.com/tbX3Ns7d8A — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) September 19, 2022

Sumner Stroh also posted this video using Maroon 5’s “Animals” in August post allegedly affair with Adam Levine. pic.twitter.com/g4TlHjJ1PX — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) September 19, 2022

Stroh said in an addendum to her original video, “The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over. I believe that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to LA. So I had just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that was just how it was. And that’s why I feel exploited because he knew I believed everything that he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to LA.”

Levine eventually partially admitted to but also denied the cheating allegations in a statement shared on Tuesday, saying, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” Levine continued.

However, it seems the scandalous saga isn’t over, as Stroh eventually took to her Instagram story to offer some choice words about Levine’s statement. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” she wrote.