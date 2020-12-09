Pop

This holiday season may look different than any other, but Finneas is remembering to stay grateful for all the people in his life. The singer shared his first-ever Christmas song “Another Year” last week and now, he’s bringing the moving piano ballad to a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Seated at a piano in an empty warehouse, Finneas fills the dusty room with his heartfelt vocals. “Hurry home, please, I don’t belong without you / Your ice-cold feet, write all my songs about you . I love you more and more each day / Can’t find poetic ways to say ‘I hope it lasts another year,'” he sings.

Speaking about the track in a statement, Finneas said he actually penned the song last December. He says the song has since taken on a new meaning in light of the events that have unfolded in 2020. “I wrote this song last Christmas, with a year of uncertainty ahead of us, had I known, anything I know now about how 2020 would go, I don’t think I would have changed a word,” he said.

The holiday tune is just one of many one-off singles Finneas has released this year. The singer previously shared his anti-Trump anthem “Where The Poison Is” and warned against the pitfalls of the internet with “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.”

Watch Finneas’ Tonight Show performance above.

