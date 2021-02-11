Ever since his production work on his sister Billie Eilish’s debut album, Finneas is also sharing the spotlight. The duo’s success recently earned them the opportunity to write and record the theme song for the next James Bond movie No Time To Die. Now, Finneas is working on music for another feature-length film, but this time, he’s playing a larger role.

Finneas was chosen to score the upcoming film The Fallout.

Speaking about Finneas’ work in a statement, the film’s music supervisor Peymon Maskan said:

“Finneas brought a level of empathy to the characters that could only come from a composer who is from the same generation. He’s young, so he can relate to the story in a personal way, which was a big reason we considered him. But in order to tell this story with insight, it takes artistic maturity. Finneas is a singular artist who could offer both. Once he and the director Megan Park had their first conversation about the movie, I think we all knew he was the perfect composer for the film. His score is very much inspired by the hope and willingness to overcome such trauma, and it’s quite memorable.”

The Fallout is a teen drama centered around three high schoolers coping with the aftermath of a traumatic event and stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen, and John Ortiz.