Ahead of the release of her upcoming debut EP, A Study Of The Human Experience, Vol. 1, GAYLE stopped by The Late Late Show to perform her latest single, “Ur Just Horny.”

During her performance of the explosive follow-up to her viral hit “ABCDEFU” — which has since peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — GAYLE was in rockstar mode, rocking a guitar and strumming along as she sang to a cheering crowd.

“You don’t wanna be friends, you’re just horny,” she sings in her pop-rock-influenced track.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Plano, Texas native said she wrote “Ur Just Horny” about a friend who began treating her differently after they became intimate. “I thought I was the one at fault,” she said. “Like, ‘F*ck, I really f*cked up our friendship. ‘But then I realized, ‘No. They were trying to get into my pants the whole entire time: That was their goal. They never cared in the first place. Maybe I’m not completely the problem.'”

Check out the performance above.

A Study Of The Human Experience, Vol. 1 is out 3/18 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

GAYLE is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.