Jake Paul went after the wrong one this time. This isn’t the first time the controversial Youtuber has been criticized for his behavior on social media and in his videos, and in real life, but it’s definitely the first time Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been involved. Apparently, an altercation between the two went down IRL, and Paul took to Twitter to go after Malik further.

In since deleted tweets, Paul wrote that he “almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude.” Doubling down, Paul continued: “Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha.” In a final taunting tweet Paul wrote: “Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*** out ‘you wanna test me mate,'” before ultimately concluding, “Lol I feel bad for childhood stars.”

Well, Zayn didn’t respond publicly to the antagonizing, but his on-again-off-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid sure had the time. She’s left her tweet up even though Paul has since deleted the tweet she was replying to. “Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” Hadid wrote. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

Gigi is a supermodel with BDE, and that was the end of that. Paul’s later addendum:

someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a fucking idiot — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 24, 2020

All right, then, that’s as close to an apology as we’re going to get.