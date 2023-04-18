All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Coachella’s first weekend is officially behind us. However, if you weren’t able to catch your favorite pop artists, either in-person or by livestream, there are a few on this list who used the festival as a launching point for new music. From disco to divorce ballads, and even a remix of a pop-punk hit, there is once again something for those of all tastes. Here is Uproxx’s roundup of the Best New Pop tunes from this week.

Kelly Clarkson – “Mine” Clarkson’s return to music had been highly-anticipated after her talk show covers segment continues to go viral online. And she delivered with two songs: “Me” and “Mine.” The latter is an emotional piano take that finds her reflecting on her divorce — with a sense of regret in the lyricism. Lewis Capaldi – “Wish You The Best” Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” is his reflection about the struggles of a breakup. He had previewed the track on some earlier tour dates, with it being included on his sophomore album. “It’s a song about what we don’t say to those people. I was fascinated by the things left unsaid, whether that be in a relationship or a friendship,” he explained in a statement, according to Euphoria.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle, and Em Beihold – “Fantasy” A serious crossover of rising pop stars, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle, and Em Beihold all rose to fame from TikTok, making their “Fantasy” collab one for the books — as it leans away from what some might expect. Throughout the well-produced track, it finds the three backing each other up through toxic relationship situations. “Funny how a fantasy can end up as a tragedy / All you ever had to be was someone who was nice to me,” they add toward the end. Dominic Fike – “Dancing In The Courthouse” Inspired by Dominic Fike‘s life growing up in Florida, “Dancing In The Courthouse” the first preview of his upcoming album finds him raising the vibes with some motivational advice. “We make our problems fade by facin’ ’em / We make the wind our wings by raisin’ your arms / At the top of the world,” he sings.

Jessie Ware – “Begin Again” Continuing her disco-influenced dance tunes, Jessie Ware’s “Begin Again” was inspired by the singer’s time in Brazil, with a dreamy energy. Plus, her new album, That! Feels Good!, drops later this month — so it’s definitely worth grabbing a listen to this single before it does. Eladio Carrión, Anuel AA – “Triste Verano” Translating to “sad summer,” Eladio Carrión and Anuel AA’s new collaboration finds them thinking about their past relationships over a hypnotic beat. As another Coachella performer, Carrión covered Anuel’s music on stage — although their collab didn’t make the setlist.

Charlotte Cardin – “Confetti” Two years after the release of her debut album, Charlotte Cardin is back with “Confetti.” Cardin describes the song as an “ode to introverts,” adding, “I had the realization that at every single party I had ever been to, I would lock myself in the bathroom at some point and try to compose myself and gather my thoughts. And when I became aware of that, I thought, ‘Okay I should write a song about this.’ It’s a party track for people who hate actually being at the party.” Gym Class Heroes – “Cupid’s Chokehold (Club Mix)” (Feat. DJ Sliink) Putting a new spin on their classic 2005 hit, “Cupid’s Chokehold,” Gym Class Heroes brought along DJ Sliink for a creative club mix. The band, who are currently planning to reissue their four studio albums and lead singer Travie McCoy’s solo one on vinyl, released the updated version to build hype for the drop — which it certainly has.