Taylor Swift fame extends to every corner of the globe, even penetrating the prison industrial complex. After her release from prison, Hulu’s The Act subject Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared that with her newfound freedom, her goals included meeting the”Cruel Summer” singer.

Given the restrictive conditions tied to her parole, Blanchard, currently based in Missouri, was working towards securing tickets to a Kansas City Chiefs game — a Swift hot spot due to her relationship with Travis Kelce. However, on Saturday, December 30, sources revealed to TMZ that Blanchard’s parole officer reportedly put and end to that wish.

Without providing much detail, an individual close to the matter alleged that Blanchard and her family, who had been spotted with her, must leave the state despite being a native. The outlet alleges that due to Blanchard’s recent rise in popularity with locals, she’s become a security risk.

Blanchard was released on December 28. She completed eight out of a 10-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend. The Hulu doc-series shows elements of Gypsy Rose’s alleged physical and medical abuse at the hands of her late mother.