2023’s 10 most-searched songs on Google in the United States

1. “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean

2. “Rich Men North Of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony

3. “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

5. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress

6. “Kill Bill” by SZA

7. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

8. “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

9. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Shakira

10. “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

2023’s 10 most-searched songs on Google globally

1. “アイドル” by Yoasobi

2. “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean

3. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Shakira and Bizarrap

4. “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

5. “Cupid” by FIFTY FIFTY

6. “ERE” by Juan Karlos

7 .”Kill Bill” by SZA

8. “Rich Men North Of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony

9. “Pasilyo” by SunKissed Lola

10. “Seven” by Jungkook

You can find more from Google’s Year In Search here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.