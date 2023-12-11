Google has released its annual results for the year’s most-searched everything in the United States, including movies (Barbie), meme (Kevin James), and songs. That list is led by three tracks that were embroiled in culture-war controversy: “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean, with its pro-guns message and edited music video; “Rich Men North Of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony, who was hailed by the right-wing for being a real American before they turned on him; and “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, which Texas senator Ted Cruz dubbed “evil” following a demonic Grammys performance.
2023’s 10 most-searched songs on Google in the United States
1. “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean
2. “Rich Men North Of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony
3. “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
5. “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress
6. “Kill Bill” by SZA
7. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
8. “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett
9. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Shakira
10. “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
2023’s 10 most-searched songs on Google globally
1. “アイドル” by Yoasobi
2. “Try That In A Small Town” by Jason Aldean
3. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Shakira and Bizarrap
4. “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
5. “Cupid” by FIFTY FIFTY
6. “ERE” by Juan Karlos
7 .”Kill Bill” by SZA
8. “Rich Men North Of Richmond” by Oliver Anthony
9. “Pasilyo” by SunKissed Lola
10. “Seven” by Jungkook
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.