The holidays are quickly approaching. But before everyone prepares to join their loved ones for some cozy quality time, you must make it through spooky season. To help music and film lovers get into the Halloween spirit, The Nightmare Before Christmas production will return to the Hollywood Bowl. Last year, Boygenius’ Phoebe Bridgers stepped into the beloved role of Sally during the London performances. Before that, Billie Eilish did the honors.

Halsey will flex their musical theatre muscles for this year’s concert starring Danny Elfman. The show will take place over the Halloween weekend (October 27 through 29.) However, Halsey will only appear on October 27 and 28. On the official ticketing page for the event, Fred Armisen, Ken Page, Riki Lindhome, and more will also star in the show.

According to Variety, the movie’s original voice actor, Catherine O’Hara, will step in on the closing night as both Sally and Shock. Lindhome will serve as Shock on the first two shows. Regarding the musicians providing the live instrumentation, John Mauceri will return as the conductor, and violist Sandy Cameron has also been confirmed.

The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert will occur between October 27 and 29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Find more information here.