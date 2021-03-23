The past few months of Halsey’s life have been home to some major changes for her. The pop star announced at the top of 2021 that she is pregnant, and earlier this month, she declared that her preferred pronouns are now “she” and “they.” Halsey made the latter announcement without much explanation, simply updating her Instagram bio to reflect the change. Now, though, she has offered more insight about her pronoun shift.

In a recent Instagram story, Halsey wrote, “for those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :) the inclusion of ‘they’, in addition to ‘she’, feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. thanks for being the best [star emoji].”

ig story – iamhalsey pic.twitter.com/nTB4sqlwFk — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) March 22, 2021

Towards the end of 2020, Halsey teased a busy 2021. On Twitter, she said this year will be “the most ridiculous year” of her career so far and a “nonstop explosion.” The projects she has on the way are apparently also “all very different” and some of them have been “years in the making.” One of Halsey’s biggest 2021 development was a less exciting one, though, as she announced in January that she had officially canceled her Manic world tour.