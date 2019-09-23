The Emmys were this weekend, and the awards show that honors the best in television used one of the best in music to do so during the In Memoriam tribute. During that portion of the show, Halsey delivered a stirring rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Time After Time,” accompanied only by a pianist.

Some other music-related Emmy news emerged recently as well. The Creative Arts Emmy ceremony was last weekend, HBO’s Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland picked up the award for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special. Thom Zimny also won the prize for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, for his work on the Netflix special Springsteen On Broadway.

Halsey’s performance comes after the recent announcement that her new album, Manic, is on the way. She shared the news by hosting a 7-plus-hour livestream, during which she spent the whole time painting an impressive re-creation of the album’s cover art. Not long after that, she shared a video for her new single “Graveyard,” which was a time lapse version of the painting livestream, but filmed from a different angle.

Halsey also recently appeared on Rihanna’s Fenty X Savage New York Fashion Week show, as well as on Post Malone’s new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Watch Halsey’s cover of “Time After Time” above.

Maniac is out 1/17/2020 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.