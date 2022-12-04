Harry Styles Was Gassed Up After Argentina’s World Cup Win

Harry Styles has plenty to celebrate this year with his No. 1 album Harry’s House and perennially No. 1 single “As It Was.” His equally world-beating Love On Tour snaked through Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday (December 3), and fans were treated to an appetizer.

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in its Round of 16 match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup behind goals from Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez. The match was screened at Estadio River Plate, and Styles sprinted out from backstage to cheer and egg on fans’ celebration after the final whistle.

More of Harry celebrating Argentina's Win at the World Cup before his show #LoveOnTourBuenosAires

Harry at the stadium celebrating Argentina's win over Australia in the World Cup #LoveOnTourBuenosAires

Argentina’s quarterfinal match against Netherlands won’t kick off in Qatar until Friday, December 9, but Argentinians will happily pass the time at another Love On Tour show back at Estadio River Plate tonight (December 4).

If Brazil can get by South Korea tomorrow (December 5), then it’s possible that Styles’ Brazilian fans will enjoy the same World Cup fanfare around his Love On Tour stops across Sao Paolo, Rio De Janeiro and Curtiba between December 6 and December 14.

Styles is scheduled to continue Love On Tour with three dates at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, that had to be rescheduled from early November January 26-29, 2023, because Styles came down with the flu. After that, the UK superstar will head to Australia. See the full remaining Love On Tour schedule here.