Harry Styles’ Buzzy New Haircut Has Fans Divided

With so much talk about the ladies of pop in new eras, it appears one of our favorite pop fellows is in a new era of his own. While we’re not sure when Harry Styles will drop new music, he debuted something new today (November 9).

TMZ reported that Styles made an appearance at U2’s Vegas residency at The Sphere, with Taylor Russell, his rumored girlfriend, rocking a freshly buzzed head. While it appeared that Styles and Russell were enjoying themselves, Styles’ new hairstyle has prompted mixed reactions from fans.

Some Styles fans have mourned the loss of his lush locks.

“this day will be remembered in history for the day the world collectively mourned over harry styles beautiful hair,” said one fan on Twitter.

One fan supported the decision and theorized that it may have been in response to a line from “Now That We Don’t Talk,” a Taylor Swift vault track that was released on 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

“taylor swift said “you grew your hair long” and harry styles had the opportunity to do the most unserious funniest thing ever, and he did,” said another fan.

Another fan theorized that Styles may have shaved his head to begin rolling out a new album era.

“HARRY STYLES SHAVED HIS HAIR SO NOW I’M PRETTY SURE THAT HS4 IS A ROCK ALBUM,” said one fan.

Needless to say, Styles’ new hair has proven buzzy (pun totally intended).

