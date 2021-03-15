Harry Styles may have released his acclaimed sophomore solo album Fine Line at the end of 2019, but it was submitted for Grammy nods this award season. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, ended up earning the singer a few Grammy nominations. So to celebrate, Styles gave a shimmering rendition of “Watermelon Sugar” at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Taking the stage sporting a sparkling outfit complete with a feather boa, the singer passionately delivered his lyrics to “Watermelon Sugar.” The performance was made to commemorate the singer three Grammy nominations. He is up for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” Best Music Video for “Adore You,” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line as a whole.

In other Styles news, the singer recently made headlines for non-music reasons. Styles ended up scoring a lead role in the Olivia Wilde-directed film Don’t Worry Darling. Dating rumors between Wilde and Styles were ignited after the two were seen on set and though neither one has confirmed the relationship, Wilde did recently praise Styles’ acting skills. “He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” she wrote about Styles in a heartfelt post. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Watch Harry Styles’ showstopping performance of “Watermelon Sugar” at the 2021 Grammys above and find the full list of this year’s Grammy winners and nominees here.

