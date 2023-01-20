Hikaku Utada has gone viral online this week for covering a Bad Bunny song. Last night (January 19), the Japanese superstar flexed their Spanish skills with a live version of “Me Porto Bonito.”

Utada celebrated their 40th birthday last night with the event 40代はいろいろ♫, which roughly translates to “Various Things In The 40s” in English. During their birthday bash, they surprised their fans with an unexpected live cover of Bad Bunny‘s “Me Porto Bonito.” The song is from Bad Bunny’s blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti that was released last year. He teamed up with ex-Plan B member Chencho Corleone for the alluring track.

Me Porto Bonito (Bad Bunny cover) – Utada Hikaru (40代はいろいろ♫; January 19, 2023) pic.twitter.com/POt0Y4wIOj — utada hikaru archives (@utadarchives) January 20, 2023

Inside a studio, Utada sounds incredible as they sing “Me Porto Bonito” in Spanish. They seamlessly weave through both Bad Bunny and Corleone’s parts of the song with ease. Utada also captured the playful tone of Bad Bunny’s voice as they deepened their voice to match him. Their colorful take on the song is a reflection of how versatile of an artist that Utada is.

Utada is most known for the theme songs they recorded for the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Those classics include “Simple & Clean,” “Sanctuary,” and “Don’t Think Twice.” Last year, they released their eighth Japanese album Bad Mode. Hikaru also made a surprise appearance at Coachella last spring.