The last few weeks of the Billboard Hot 100 chart have been very similar to how the chart wrapped things up in 2019. Like last year, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” found its way to No. 1. Also like last year, some other holiday classics are back in the top 10, although in 2020, they’ve come out in greater force than ever before.

A footnote from Carey’s historic chart run last year was the fact that on the chart dated December 28, 2019, four total Christmas songs were in the top 10 of the Hot 100, which at the time was tied for the most ever. Now, though, that record has been eclipsed: On the chart dated December 26, 2020, there are six holiday tunes in the top 10.

Returning to the top 10 from last year are Carey’s hit (which fell from No. 1 down to No. 2 this week), Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (No. 3), Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (No. 4), and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (No. 6). The other additions to the top 10 that weren’t there last year are Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” (No. 7) and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” (No. 10). All of the aforementioned songs were released at least 50 years ago, aside from Carey’s, which came out 26 years ago.

When Carey’s song returned to No. 1 again this year, she shared a surprised message, writing on Instagram, “WOW! I truly wasn’t expecting this at all!! Eternally grateful for the enduring success of this song. ‘I don’t want a lot for Christmas…’ just wishing for a bit more JOY and some holiday spirit for all, especially this year. Merry Christmas! Love, MC.”