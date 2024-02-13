Presale tickets opened up today, except for those on the West Coast, who will be able to purchase them starting at 10 a.m. local time with an access code.

Feid fans are about to have a wonderful week, as tickets for the singer’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour across North America are going on sale. Starting in April, he will kick off the tour at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, before playing shows throughout the summer.

How Much Are Tickets For Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour?

While Ticketmaster currently requires a presale code to access Feid’s artist presale that opened today (February 13), some of the tickets are currently available on SeatGeek. In terms of how much to expect using the latter site as a ballpark, the lowest available tour ticket is $54 for his show in Hartford, Connecticut. Meanwhile, major cities like his stop at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum are toward the higher pricing end at $111.

Prices of other cities for Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour can be found on SeatGeek’s website.

It’s unclear if this will be reflected in the Ticketmaster prices as well, but time will tell. A Live Nation presale will open for Feid’s tour tomorrow (February 14), followed by tickets opening to the general public on Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. local.

To view a complete list of Feid’s upcoming tour dates, and find more information, visit here.